Shell puts EVs on Pulau Bukom as part of its green transition

SINGAPORE - Energy giant Shell is switching the transport modes on its facility in Pulau Bukom to electric alternatives to reduce its emissions, starting with seven MG 5 electric vehicles (EVs).

Supporting the EVs are two quick and seven slow charging points located at the main building on the island, which has around 2,000 workers including staff and contractors.

A separate charger has been installed metres away from the jetty to charge two electric buses being tested for Shell’s internal shuttle service.

The EVs are assigned to departments at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park in Pulau Bukom, for staff to commute from the jetty to the offices and operations rooms.

On average, a car covers under 20km a day and is driven at very low speeds.

Plugging in for 30 minutes on the quick charger yields around 150km of range, which will be good for more than a week’s worth of zipping around on the island.

A Shell spokesman said the company intends to “reduce and replace” its existing fleet of more than 200 internal combustion engine cars and chartered passenger buses over the next three years.

The exact timing to replace the existing vehicles will depend on the condition of individual vehicles.

Most of the vehicles used on the island carry green-and-red coloured RU (restricted use) registration plates and do not have a stipulated lifespan.

Judging by their make and model, some of those spotted on the island may be older than 15 years.

By 2030, Shell wants to halve emissions generated from its own operations in Singapore as well as emissions from the energy it buys to run the operations here from 2016 levels.

The company did not give an exact figure on how much the switch to EVs will contribute towards achieving this goal.

According to the Land Transport Authority, an EV emits half as much carbon dioxide as a similar vehicle powered by an internal combustion engine.

Shell awarded the contract to design, build and operate three fully electric ferries in September 2022 to local company Penguin International Limited.

By the middle of 2023, these 200-seater ferries will start plying the 5.5km route between Pulau Bukom and mainland Singapore, replacing the current diesel-powered vessels. The service carries around 3,000 passengers daily, completing an estimated 1.8 million passenger trips a year.

When they are berthed at Pulau Bukom, the vessels will be charged with a combination of fast charging during peak hours, and slow charging for overnight or off-peak hours.

Shell said it is looking to offer the spare charging capacity to other harbour craft operators in future.

The charging station for the electric ferry was still under construction when The Straits Times visited the island in November.

Shell is an early mover in offering EV charging services, having started in 2019.

The company continues to expand its EV charging network to the public, securing a government tender to install up to 4,847 charging points in Housing Board carparks. It currently has chargers in 21 petrol stations and another 150 in shopping malls and office buildings.

Other large organisations are also adopting EVs.

Changi Airport Group switched its entire fleet of 300 or so baggage tractors to electric ones in 2021.

These vehicles are used to tow luggage to and from the aircraft.