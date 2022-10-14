Shell buys 45% stake in S'pore fuel card partner, Best Petrol & Diesel Supply

In the first venture of its kind, oil giant Shell has taken a stake in a local fuel fleet card operator to expand the business overseas.

The 45 per cent stake in Best Petrol & Diesel Supply - a subsidiary of diversified motor group Prime - represents an investment of $21.3 million.

Best Petrol has been a Shell fuel card and fleet management franchisee for the past 10 years, with a client base of some 10,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). With its stakeholding, Shell will transfer its own customer base of 10,000 SMEs over to Best Petrol.

The joint venture, which will continue to operate under the Best Petrol brand name, will become "one of the largest fleet card businesses in Singapore", according to Shell.

Mr Neo Nam Heng, chairman of Prime Group, said the annual turnover of the joint venture is around $300 million, which includes sales to private-hire vehicle operators.

"With this joint venture with Shell, we aim to grow this into a billion-dollar business by expanding to markets in South-east Asia," Mr Neo told The Straits Times on Thursday, adding that Best Petrol had expanded to Malaysia in 2022.

He also said growth will come from a resurgence of tourism activities, "which are far from pre-Covid-19 levels".

Fleet fuel card holders enjoy "competitive discounts" on fuel, which vary according to factors like fleet size and credit standing.

The fleet card can be used for all types of petrol and diesel at Shell stations, as well as its on-site electric vehicle charging kiosks.

Besides discounts, customers have access to preferential motor insurance rates and telematics solutions to help track and manage their fuel usage.

They can also opt into Shell's carbon offset programmes, which will be launching at the end of 2022. Each time they refuel, carbon credits are purchased and retired to offset the calculated life-cycle carbon emissions of the fuel.

Shell's senior vice-president of fleet solutions and e-mobility Giorgio Delpiano said: "With the needs of our customers constantly evolving amid a dynamic global business landscape, we saw an opportunity in the joint venture of Best Petrol to help us achieve our ambition of being the preferred mobility partner for corporate customers in Singapore."

Competitors in the fuel card market include Esso and Caltex.