Several roadside carpark lots in CBD to be converted into bicycle lots: LTA

SINGAPORE - Workers who cycle to work in the Central Business District (CBD) will soon be able to find parking lots more easily.

Two roadside parking lots at Jiak Chuan Road in the Chinatown area will be converted into about 20 bicycle parking lots by end-November, with more to come.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (Oct 19), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the move is part of efforts to develop the cycling path network in the central area.

"As part of our plans to encourage active mobility modes of travel to the CBD area, we will be repurposing several roadside carpark lots into bicycle parking lots," it added.

"We will draw lessons from this flagship effort and make any necessary enhancements before rolling it out to more locations next year."

Separately, in a letter to owners and tenants of shop houses near Jiak Chuan Road, the LTA said the move to convert the two lots will help to minimise indiscriminate parking in the Chinatown area.

It added that the decision was supported by the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

Implementation details will be announced nearer to the construction date.

The authorities have previously announced plans for a comprehensive cycling network that includes bicycle paths in all Housing Board towns, park connectors and inter-town routes.



Map of the affected car park lots. PHOTO: LTA



Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min said in Parliament in August that Singapore's cycling path network will be extended to 750km by 2025 and will be three times the length by 2030, increasing from the current 440km to more than 1,300km.

LTA's goal is to move Singapore towards a car-lite society through its Walk Cycle Ride vision.