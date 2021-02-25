12 hurt after accident between lorry and bus on PIE

The accident caused a major jam during the morning peak hour.
The accident caused a major jam during the morning peak hour.ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
SINGAPORE - An accident involving a lorry and a bus on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Thursday morning (Feb 25) left 12 people injured and caused a major jam during the morning peak hour.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman told The Straits Times they received a call for assistance about the accident along the PIE towards Tuas at the Jalan Bahar exit at about 8am.

Twelve people were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The Land Transport Authority warned motorists in a tweet about road congestion till the Kranji Expressway.

The bus driver told ST his vehicle was carrying about 20 passengers, while the lorry was ferrying workers.

He said none of his passengers was hurt.

A worker, who was sitting at the back of the lorry, said some of his colleagues were injured and taken to the hospital.

