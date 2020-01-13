Several flights between Singapore and Manila rescheduled or cancelled after Philippine volcano eruption

SINGAPORE - At least 10 flights between Singapore and Manila were cancelled or rescheduled on Monday (Jan 13) after a volcano erupted south of the Philippine capital of Manila.

Affected airlines include Singapore Airlines (SIA), Scoot, Jetstar Airways and Philippine Airlines, according to Changi Airport's website.

On Sunday, the Taal volcano spewed a massive cloud of ash that drifted across Manila, shutting down the Philippine capital's international airport. But flight operations partially resumed on Monday, said local airport authorities.

Partial operations resumed by 2am GMT for departures and 4am GMT for arrivals at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, reported Reuters.

Among the flights affected after the volcanic eruption were those from SIA. It retimed at least nine flights, such as SQ910, which was scheduled to depart Singapore for Manila at 9.15am but has now been delayed to 2pm.

Jetstar Airways cancelled scheduled flights between Singapore and Manila, as well as between Singapore and Clark, following the suspension of all flights due to the volcanic ash at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, a Jetstar spokesman said.

"We have contacted all impacted customers via e-mail and SMS and provided them with alternatives including changing their date of travel or opting to receive a refund in the form of a flight voucher. We continue to monitor the situation closely."

Philippine Airlines cancelled at least three flights and rescheduled at least two between Singapore and Manila.

The Straits Times has contacted SIA and other affected airlines for more information.