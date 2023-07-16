Several carmakers shipping EVs here that are almost uniquely Singapore

SINGAPORE – Several car manufacturers are shipping electric vehicles (EVs) that are effectively tailor-made for Singapore to authorised distributors here, in response to the country’s unique certificate of entitlement (COE) system.

Three of the 12 mass market EV models sold by these distributors are not commonly available elsewhere. At least three other EVs of this ilk are expected to be available for sale in the coming months.

The other nine EV models, which have less than 110 kilowatt (kW) of power, are available in mostly identical form in most larger markets.

Singapore is the only place in the world where the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is available with 107kW of power – lower than the 125kW version sold elsewhere.

The entry-level version was specifically created to fall below the Category A COE’s maximum power output threshold, which was revised up to 110kW from 97kW in May 2022.

Besides the Hyundai Ioniq 5, EVs such as the BYD Atto 3 and MG ZS are also sold here with less power than in most other markets.

The Category A COE-friendly 100kW version of the BYD Atto 3 arrived in May 2023 after the car was launched with 150kW initially. The more powerful version continues to be sold in places such as Australia and the United Kingdom.

This was also the case with the MG ZS – the 99kW version became available in Singapore after the latest version of the electric sport utility vehicle was launched in February with 130kW. The higher power variant is no longer offered here.

Hyundai will introduce two EVs with less than 110kW output that qualify for Category A COE.