Sengkang-Punggol LRT to get 17 new two-car trains to meet growing demand

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will add 17 two-car trains to the Sengkang-Punggol Light Rapid Transit (SPLRT) to meet growing demand from the two residential estates.

Announcing this in a press release on Friday (Feb 5), LTA said the new trains are expected to be delivered progressively from 2024 to 2027, doubling the number of two-car trains in the current SPLRT fleet to 33, operated by SBS Transit.

SBS Transit also runs 25 one-car trains on this LRT system that serves two of the fastest growing residential estates in Singapore.

The current SPLRT depot located above the North East Line's (NEL) depot in Sengkang will be expanded from 3.5ha to 11.1ha, said the LTA.

It will include a new train stabling area and a new maintenance workshop, as well as two new reception tracks which will shorten the trains' launching time.

The expansion will also see enhanced power supply systems to support the operations of the additional trains, along with the addition of three new traction power stations to the existing five for improved traction power.

SPLRT depot expansion works will commence by the end of the year and will be completed by 2027.

The Sengkang LRT was opened in 2003, connecting commuters from the residential areas to the town centre, Sengkang MRT station on the NEL, and the Sengkang bus interchange.

The Punggol LRT was later opened in 2005, linking residents in the area to Punggol MRT station on the NEL and the Punggol bus interchange.

Both LRT systems were upgraded from one-car to two-car operations in 2016 to meet the growing transport needs of the communities they serve. They currently run along two loops and serve 14 stations.