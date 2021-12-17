Selected bus and train services to be extended on New Year's Eve

SINGAPORE - Revellers on New Year's Eve need not cut short their celebrations, with selected bus and train services extended on Dec 31 to allow commuters to return home, said SBS Transit on Friday (Dec 17).

Train services on the Downtown Line (DTL) and North East Line (NEL) will be extended by about an hour.

The last train on the DTL leaving Bukit Panjang station for Expo station will depart at 12.37am, while the last train in the other direction will leave at 12.41am.

The last train on the NEL towards Punggol will depart from HarbourFront station at 1am, while the last train in the other direction will leave at 12.32am.

The Sengkang-Punggol Light Rail Transit service will also run later until after the last NEL trains arrive at the town centre stations.

To complement the extension of train operational hours, the last bus timings will also be extended for several services.

This applies to 24 bus services under SBS, namely 60A, 63M, 114A, 181, 222, 225G, 228, 229, 232, 238, 240, 241, 243G, 261, 269, 291, 292, 293, 315, 325, 410W, 804, 812 and 974A.