Section of Woodlands Centre Road to be closed for overhead bridge demolition

SINGAPORE - A section of Woodlands Centre Road will be temporarily closed to traffic next Wednesday (May 22) for the demolition of an overhead bridge, said the Housing Board in a statement on Tuesday.

The closure will be from 1am to 5.30am.

The area affected is from the junction of Woodlands Centre Road and Admiralty Road, to the exit of Woodlands Train Checkpoint.

The overhead bridge currently allows pedestrians to travel between the residential area in Marsiling Green and what was formerly Block 6A at Woodlands Town Centre.

Due to the demolition of the old Woodlands Town Centre, the bridge is no longer required and will therefore be removed, said HDB.

During the temporary road closure, motorists coming from Bukit Timah Expressway or Woodlands Train Checkpoint and headed for Admiralty Road are advised to use Woodlands Town Centre's internal driveway to the main road of Woodlands Centre Road.

Motorists travelling from Admiralty Road to Woodlands Train Checkpoint are advised to turn left at the junction with Woodlands Centre Road, instead of right which would lead to the closed road section.

Barricades and diversion signs will be put up to guide motorists, said HDB.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully and observe the information signs displayed, added the statutory board.