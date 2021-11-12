Scoot to launch flights to London via Bangkok from Dec 16, using Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes

SINGAPORE - Travellers heading to London will have more flight choices, with budget carrier Scoot launching services from Singapore to the British capital on Dec 16.

The low-cost arm of flag carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) said on Friday (Nov 12) that the flights to London's Gatwick Airport via Bangkok will initially take place three times weekly for only two weeks, before resuming on March 22 next year.

The journey, including transit time in Bangkok, is expected to take about 16½ hours, with one-way tickets priced from $434.

But passengers targeting quarantine-free travel between Singapore and London can achieve that only on the Scoot flights to London. The return flights are not designated flights that they can use to tap the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme.

Instead, they will have to book a designated VTL flight, either from British Airways (BA) or SIA. BA operates four such flights to Singapore weekly while SIA offers daily flights.

Scoot said on Friday that it will use the widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes, which can seat more than 300 passengers, for the route.

It added that the London flights are seasonal scheduled services. A further review and potential increase in frequency will be based on demand and regulatory approval.

Mr Campbell Wilson, chief executive of Scoot, said the route will enable the airline to benefit from the demand for quarantine-free travel between Britain and Thailand.

Mr Wilson, who noted that the carrier will be the only low-cost operator between Bangkok and London, added: "The progressive relaxation of international borders presents new opportunities for airlines and travellers alike."

London will be Scoot's third destination in Europe, after Berlin in Germany and Athens in Greece.

Scoot will serve more than 30 destinations in December with the addition of London. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was flying to 68 cities.