Scoot named best budget airline in Asia-Pacific

Scoot has flown past reigning champion AirAsia to be the best budget airline in the Asia-Pacific region.

It is the first time the low-cost carrier, which was set up in 2011, won the title at the annual TTG Travel Awards yesterday.

Malaysia's AirAsia has dominated the budget carrier category, having won the title seven times in eight years from 2011 to 2018.

Singapore Airlines, Scoot's parent company, retained its title as the best full-service carrier.

The awards, decided by votes submitted by TTG readers and travel industry professionals, are organised by TTG Asia, a travel trade publisher and event organiser.

The win is a bright spot for Scoot, which was hit by major flight disruptions between late last year and early this year.

At least a dozen disruptions, caused by technical issues with its aircraft, took place between November last year and February, affecting thousands of passengers.

In an interview with The Straits Times in February, Scoot chief executive Lee Lik Hsin acknowledged that customers were upset and said he was determined to regain their trust and confidence.

Yesterday, after Scoot was named the best budget airline in the Asia-Pacific region, Mr Lee said the carrier has been working hard to improve customers' travel experience.

"The Scoot team is grateful and heartened to receive this award, and we will remain focused on exceeding our customers' expectations every day even as we expand globally," he added.

Earlier this week, Scoot scrapped its payment processing fees for passengers booking tickets on its website.

On Oct 22, it will operate from Changi Airport Terminal 1 instead of Terminal 2, in a move that Scoot said will help its growth in the years ahead.

It will also launch nine new destinations by the end of next year.