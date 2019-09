Scoot beats AirAsia to be best low-cost carrier in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE - Scoot has flown past reigning champion Air Asia to be the best budget airline in the Asia Pacific region.

It is the first time the low-cost carrier, which was set up in 2011, won the title at the annual TTG Travel Awards on Friday (Sept 27) .

Malaysia's AirAsia has dominated the budget carrier category, having won the title seven times in eight years between 2011 and 2018.

Singapore Airlines, Scoot's parent company, retained its title as the best full service carrier.

The awards, decided by votes submitted by TTG readers and travel industry professionals, are organised by TTG Asia, a travel trade publisher and events organiser.

The win is a bright spot for the budget airline, which has been hit by major flight disruptions between late 2018 and early 2019.

At least a dozen disruptions, caused by technical issues with the aircraft, took place between November last year and February this year, affecting thousands of passengers.

In an interview with The Straits Times in February, Scoot chief Lee Lik Hsin acknowledged customers were upset and said he was determined to regain their trust and confidence.

On Friday, after being named the best budget airline in Asia Pacific, Mr Lee said the airline has been working hard to improve customers' travel experience.

"The Scoot team is grateful and heartened to receive this award and we will remain focused on exceeding our customers' expectations every day even as we expand globally," he added.

Earlier this week, Scoot scrapped its payment processing fees for passengers booking tickets on its website.

On Oct 22, it will operate from Changi Airport Terminal 1 instead of Terminal 2 in a move that Scoot says will help its growth in the years ahead.

It will also launch nine new destinations by the end of next year.