Scoot barred from flying passengers to HK for 2 weeks

Budget carrier Scoot will not be allowed to fly passengers from Singapore to Hong Kong from today to April 29, after two passengers from one of its flights earlier this month were found to have Covid-19.

Its temporary ban by the Hong Kong authorities follows that of parent carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA), which is unable to fly passengers to the Chinese territory till tomorrow.

The Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health in Hong Kong said in a statement yesterday that Scoot Flight TR980, which flew into the city from Singapore on Sunday, had two passengers confirmed to be infected with the Covid-19 virus. One other passenger on the flight failed to comply with health requirements.

"The (Department of Health) thus invoked the regulation to prohibit landing of passenger flights from Singapore operated by Scoot in Hong Kong," it said.

Scoot confirmed in a separate statement that it has been asked to suspend its daily passenger service from Singapore, but said its passenger service from Hong Kong to Singapore will not be affected.

Scoot said the two passengers flagged by the Hong Kong authorities were transfer passengers who had valid negative pre-departure Covid-19 test results. But they tested positive for the coronavirus on arrival in Hong Kong.

A third transfer passenger on board the same flight also had negative pre-departure Covid-19 test results, and tested negative for the coronavirus in Hong Kong. But his test and travel visa supporting documents did not fully meet the city's requirements.

Scoot said it will work with its ground handling agents to "reinforce our protocols and staff training in conducting document checks at our departure points" to ensure that its passengers comply with all regulatory requirements.

Apologising to customers affected by the ban, it said it would provide rebookings where possible or offer a full refund.

The ban on Scoot flying into Hong Kong will start just as a similar ban on SIA ends. SIA was banned after one of its transfer passengers tested positive for Covid-19. Three other transfer passengers on the same flight were found to have breached rules for entry.

Both SIA and Scoot said in separate statements yesterday that they will stop flying transfer passengers from Singapore to Hong Kong this month till further notice, due to "new regulatory requirements in Hong Kong".

SIA will stop doing so from tomorrow, and Scoot from April 30.

Both carriers added that their services from Hong Kong to Singapore remain unaffected.