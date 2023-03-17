Scheme to encourage NEL commuters to switch to buses during morning peak resumes after review

SINGAPORE – An incentive scheme that offers cash rewards to commuters who switch from the North East Line (NEL) to express bus services during the morning peak hours will resume on Monday after an eight-month hiatus.

The Travel Smart Journeys scheme will also be expanded to include five City Direct bus services that serve the north-eastern region of Singapore – 654, 660, 666, 671 and 672.

This is in addition to bus service 43e, which connects commuters living in Punggol, Sengkang and Buangkok directly to major employment centres in MacPherson, Paya Lebar and Marine Parade via the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway.

The expanded scheme will benefit residents in Punggol, Sengkang, Buangkok and Hougang who commute to workplaces in eastern and central parts of Singapore, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement on Friday.

Points earned through the Travel Smart Journeys scheme can potentially offset more than half of the bus fares paid by those who use the six select express bus services regularly, LTA added.

Express bus services cost 60 cents more than regular bus and MRT rides for adults. The fares are charged by distance and range from $1.59 to $2.86 if paid for using a travel card.

LTA said commuters must register using the TransitLink SimplyGo Web portal or the TL SimplyGo application to be eligible for the Travel Smart Journeys scheme.

Within the last 30 calendar days before the day of registration, they must also have tapped in at Punggol, Sengkang, Buangkok or Hougang MRT stations, or any station along the Punggol and Sengkang LRT lines, between 7am and 9am on at least four weekdays, excluding public holidays.

After registering, these eligible commuters will receive 150 points per bus ride if they switch to bus services 43e, 654, 660, 666, 671 or 672 between 7am and 9am on weekdays, and alight at destinations in Tai Seng, MacPherson, Paya Lebar, Parkway Parade, Shenton Way or Marina Boulevard.

The points can then be redeemed in 500-point blocks, with each block equivalent to $5.

LTA said it decided to resume and expand the Travel Smart Journey Initiative to encourage more NEL commuters to switch to bus services for their morning commutes.

This was after it had reviewed the incentive scheme and took into account travel patterns in the last two years. The Straits Times has asked the LTA for more details about this.

In the second half of 2022, the average daily ridership for the NEL stood at 527,000 trips – a 47 per cent increase from the year before but short of the average daily ridership of 600,000 trips before Covid-19 struck.