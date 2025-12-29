Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Scheduled closures are sometimes necessary and safer for workers to carry out complicated tasks, said Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow on Dec 29, ahead of a full-day closure of Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT) on Jan 25.

This is to enable the migration of the system to an upgraded operations control centre, which oversees real-time train operations, network safety and efficiency.

Mr Siow said in a Facebook post on Dec 29 after visiting the BPLRT depot that works that would usually need 10 nights of two-hour windows can be completed in a single full-day closure.

The acting minister said that the BPLRT renewal programme is what engineers call a brownfield project – involving the upgrade of an ageing system that is already in daily use.

He added that the work in such projects is “especially challenging”, given that teams must work within tight spaces, fixed layouts and limited time.

While such upgrades are less visible than building a new line from scratch, maintaining an existing system is just as important and often more demanding, said Mr Siow.

Noting that the BPLRT is “in a much better place today”, Mr Siow credited transport workers for their sustained effort from 2018, as 88 per cent of these renewal works have been completed as at November .

Since Nov 8, the BPLRT has been operating fully on a new communications-based train control signalling system . And the network’s fleet was completely refreshed in October , with all 19 first-generation light rail vehicles replaced by third-generation ones, and all 13 second-generation light rail vehicles upgraded to be compatible with the new signalling system .

What remains is the replacement of the power rail, which supplies electricity to the trains. Around a fifth of the work has been carried out, with completion slated for the fourth quarter of 2026 .

He added that the BPLRT’s renewal programme was “not a simple fix”, given that major systems – such as signalling, power rails, trains and the operations control centre – had to be replaced while the line continued running every day. Most work could be done only in very short windows of about two hours each night after service ended, said Mr Siow.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Dec 26 that the BPLRT will be closed for a full day on Jan 25, 2026, to facilitate the migration of the system to an upgraded operations control centre.

Passengers can continue their journeys by taking existing bus services or boarding an LRT shuttle – which runs in the direction of BPLRT Service B from Choa Chu Kang to Bukit Panjang, via Petir, every five to 15 minutes .

Noting that the end of the renewal works is in sight, Mr Siow said he was grateful to passengers for their patience and understanding.

The 26-year-old network has a long history of reliability issues, with two recent major disruptions in July across all 13 stations .

Many of the system’s core components were reaching the end of life when the decision to upgrade the line was made in 2018, said Mr Siow.