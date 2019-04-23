SBST names Aussie unit boss as COO

Bus and rail operator SBS Transit, a subsidiary of transport giant ComfortDelGro Corp, has appointed Mr Cheng Siak Kian as its chief operating officer (COO), a move which could see him assume the helm down the road.

Currently chief executive of ComfortDelGro's business in New South Wales, Australia, Mr Cheng, 49, a former brigadier-general and commander of the Republic of Singapore Air Force, will take up his new appointment on July 1 this year.

SBS Transit last appointed a COO in 2007, when Mr Gan Juay Kiat filled the position.

Mr Gan quickly became CEO of the transit operator thereafter, but resigned last year after his extramarital affairs involving subordinates came to light.

While the group has ComfortDelGro Group CEO Yang Ban Seng currently double-hatting as SBS Transit helmsman since Mr Gan's departure, The Straits Times understands it is a stop-gap measure until the group finds a suitable transit executive to replace Mr Gan.

Mr Cheng, who joined the group in September 2015, had spent a year in SBS Transit prior to his appointment in Australia.

Mr Wayne Jeff, currently COO for New South Wales, will replace Mr Cheng as CEO of New South Wales.

GROWING IMPORTANCE The reorganisation is necessary to reflect the growing importance of our Australian operations. MR YANG BAN SENG, ComfortDelGro Group CEO, on the management reshuffle in the wake of Mr Cheng Siak Kian's move back to Singapore. Mr Cheng is now chief executive of ComfortDelGro's business in New South Wales.

Meanwhile, ComfortDelGro has appointed Mr Nicholas Yap, currently CEO of its business in Victoria, Australia, as country head of ComfortDelGro Australia.

Mr Yap, 48, who has been with the group since 1994, will assume the new post from July 1.

Mr Yang said: "The reorganisation is necessary to reflect the growing importance of our Australian operations."

Christopher Tan