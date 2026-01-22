SBS Transit’s website and mobile app back up after 4 hours

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SBS Transit is working to restore its website and mobile application which have been out of service since Jan 22.

SINGAPORE – Public transport operator SBS Transit’s (SBST) website and mobile application have been restored after being down for four hours.

SBST initially notified users of the service issue via its social media channels on Jan 22 at around 8.30am. The mobile app displayed the same advisory when it was launched, while the website carried a “service error” message.

“We are working with our service provider to resolve the issue as soon as possible so that we can restore access,” the operator had said on Facebook and X.

At 12.50pm, it said in an update that both its website and app were accessible.

In response to The Straits Times, SBST spokeswoman Grace Wu said that the situation was not related to the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) reset of the bus arrival time system announced on Jan 21.

Normal operations were not affected, Ms Wu added.

The cause of the outage on the website and mobile app is still being investigated.

SBS Transit notified users of the service issue via its social media channels on Jan 22 at around 8.30am. PHOTO: SBS TRANSIT

Checks by ST found that SBST’s website domain expired at midnight on Jan 22.

On Jan 21, the LTA said the system that provides bus arrival times was undergoing a reset from 8pm.

Since around Jan 10, inaccurate bus timings and long waiting times had been displayed to passengers on bus stop displays or through LTA’s MyTransport.SG application.

LTA had advised passengers to access the SimplyGo website or public transport operators’ websites for information on the planned frequencies of bus services.

As at 11am on Jan 22, the bus arrival time feature was still not available on the MyTransport.SG app and other third-party applications that rely on the system.