SBS Transit to outfit its fleet of 3,500 buses with system that can predict faults by 2024

SINGAPORE - By 2024, SBS Transit will complete the roll-out of a condition monitoring system that is able to predict faults before they happen on its fleet of 3,500 buses.

When fully implemented, the system is expected to reduce the amount of repairs because of bus breakdowns by about 20 per cent, said an SBS Transit spokesman.

He added that commuters would enjoy a more comfortable ride since the buses are more likely to be operating in their best condition. There would also be a lower chance of a bus breaking down while in service.

The public transport operator began installing the system in April 2022, and has outfitted nearly 1,000 buses housed at the Bukit Batok, Hougang and Soon Lee depots with it.

Modern buses have multiple sensors that feed information to their onboard computers, including data on the electrical circuits, braking system, fuel usage and how the engine is running.

With the condition monitoring system, a box that is fitted in a nook beside the driver’s seat remotely relays the information going into the bus computers to back-end servers. The data is processed by Stratio Automotive, a Portuguese company that serves fleet operators in Europe, North America, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Information from the buses in these regions provides the basis for the system to predict how components will perform.

Alerts from the system will include a description of a symptom – for example, an irregular voltage reading – as well as the possible cause, like an alternator belt that is starting to stretch and is unable to charge up the electric system as effectively as it should.

Buses with potentially faulty components will be called back for maintenance before the parts fail.

Currently, on average 0.7 per cent of SBS Transit’s total fleet is called back to the workshop each day for repairs. The most common repairs are to the electrical and air systems.

Bus technicians such as Mr Thandavarayan Balaji, 53, are able to see the real-time condition of buses in the fleet. He said this overview helps with planning the type of maintenance work, manpower and parts needed.

Technicians can also give feedback to the system on how accurate it was in identifying the issue. This helps refine the software’s ability to predict faults.

Technician Dev Avinash Sashikumar said the system also has a GPS tracking feature that helps the maintenance team save time locating buses in the depot.