SBS Transit to launch bicycle village at Punggol MRT station by end-2024

SINGAPORE – By end-2024, cycling enthusiasts will have a space under the viaduct at Punggol MRT station where they can shop for cycling-related equipment, grab a bite or use as a meeting point for rides.

North East Line operator SBS Transit (SBST), which is developing this space, hopes that it will both provide amenities for the local community and attract more people to use public transport.

It is now working with the authorities for the needed approvals for the project, which is unofficially called the “bike village”.

In an interview with The Straits Times on Dec 13, Mr Jeffrey Sim, SBST’s chief executive, said the transport operator realises that there is a big group of cycling enthusiasts who use a park connector network near the MRT station.

It thus decided to set up an area next to the station with food trucks and shops that could be selling cycling accessories or providing clinics for cyclists.

“The whole look and feel is going to be a bit like Simpang Bedok, where there are some food places in the centre of this village. You will have benches for people to enjoy their food,” said Mr Sim. He was referring to the popular area in Bedok that has a slightly more village-like or laid-back atmosphere than typical town centres.

SBST, Singapore’s largest public bus service operator, also runs the Downtown MRT line, as well as the Sengkang-Punggol LRT.

Mr Sim said SBST is tying up with partners to improve first- and last-mile connectivity to the rail network, to get Singaporeans to rely less on private cars.

“This can either be in the form of active mobility – that’s walking or cycling – or some form of shared resource,” he added.

To that end, SBST has partnered bicycle-sharing firm Anywheel. Since April 2023, the SBST smartphone app has been showing real-time availability of shared bicycles at bus stops.

By early 2024, users can reserve a bicycle through the app.

Separately, the operator is partnering a car-sharing service to persuade companies to allow shared cars to be parked at their premises. The aim is to encourage employees of these companies to carpool to get onto the public transport network, instead of using private cars for their entire journey.

Mr Sim said this tie-up has been going on for six months and that an official announcement on the alliance with the firm – which he declined to name – is expected in January 2024.