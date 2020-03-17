SBS Transit secures hotel accommodation for Malaysian bus drivers, scheduled services to continue

SINGAPORE - Public transport operator SBS Transit has secured temporary accommodation at several hotels for its Malaysian bus drivers ahead of a lockdown that will start in Malaysia on Wednesday (March 18).

This will allow bus services to continue as scheduled, it said.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, SBS said: "In view of the latest announcement by the Malaysian authorities, we have secured temporary accommodation at several hotels for our Malaysian bus captains.

"This will take effect immediately to ensure that scheduled bus services are not affected."

It also said that the bus drivers will not be made to sleep on recliner chairs in its depot, contrary to what was mentioned in an online report.

The Online Citizen had reported earlier on Tuesday that an SBS staff had requested that the affected Malaysian bus drivers sleep on reclining chairs in the resting area of its depots.

SBS said: "We will continue to work with our authorities and monitor the situation as it unfolds. We remain committed to protecting the welfare of both our bus captains and commuters."

On Monday night, Malaysia announced a movement control order will take effect on Wednesday and last till March 31. The order bars all Malaysians from travelling abroad and bans all foreign tourists and visitors from entering the country.

The Ministry of Manpower has said it is looking into providing financial support for companies that need to urgently house workers affected by Malaysia's two-week movement control order.

It will also work with hotel and dormitory providers to provide lower cost rentals.

The Straits Times has contacted other bus companies for comment on the situation.