SBS Transit invests $1m to train staff using virtual and augmented reality technologies

SINGAPORE - Public transport operator SBS Transit is committing $1 million towards its Rail Training Institute, which will use virtual, augmented and mixed reality technologies, which blends physical and digital tools, to train staff.

Located at SBS Transit’s North East Line Depot in Sengkang, the facility will provide training for around 2,500 employees in rail operations. They include new joiners and experienced staff needing refresher training.

The opening of the Rail Training Institute at SBS Transit’s Sengkang depot on Friday was officiated by Mr Desmond Tan, deputy secretary-general of National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office.

SBS Transit said the training modules will be divided into smaller and more targeted courses, which can be accessed conveniently during off-peak times.

Mr Jeffrey Sim, chief executive for SBS Transit Rail, said the operator decided to set up the institute to ensure its staff are equipped with the skill sets to meet future demands.

Simulators that utilise virtual technology will allow employees to be trained without interrupting operations, he added.

Mr Sim said the tools employed at the institute will allow training time to be cut as well. He cited the example of a signalling technician, who currently has to undergo 12 months of training before being deployed.

With the new training approach, this is shortened to between four and six months. The technician could also “top-up” other skills needed on a just-in-time basis as he gains actual work experience.

At the opening of the institute on Friday, SBS Transit signed a memorandum of understanding with education and training provider NTUC LearningHub, to train transport workers over the next three years under the Skills Framework of SkillsFuture Singapore.