SBS Transit extends train, bus services on eve of Labour Day

SINGAPORE - Train services and some bus services, will be extended next Tuesday (April 30), the eve of Labour Day, transport operator SBS Transit said on Tuesday.

The operational hours of the Downtown Line (DTL), North East Line (NEL), and the Punggol and Sengkang LRT systems will be extended by 30 minutes next Tuesday.

In addition, some 21 bus services will also be extended, with the last buses departing later from their respective interchanges.

The last NEL trains departing Punggol and HarbourFront stations are scheduled for 12.02am and 12.30am on May 1 respectively.

For DTL users, the last trains depart Bukit Panjang and Expo stations at 12.03am and 12.04am respectively.

More information can be viewed on SBS Transit's website.