SBS Transit extends limited service on Sundays for Sengkang, Punggol LRT to October

SINGAPORE - Limited services on SBS Transit's Sengkang and Punggol Light Rail Transit (LRT) systems will be extended to Oct 7, the operator said on Friday (May 11).

This is for the transport operator's asset renewal and preventive maintenance works, which it began earlier in January this year.

Certain parts of the two LRT systems will be affected by limited services until 5.30pm on Sundays from May 27 to Oct 7.

During this period, there will be train services on only one platform instead of the usual two.

The other platform will open as usual from 5.30pm.

During the extended engineering hours, works will be conducted on the concrete plinths or elevated slabs for the wheels of the light rail vehicles to run on.

As the finger-joints of the plinths shift over time due to the constant movements of the vehicles on them, rectification works will be carried out.

The finger-joints cater for the expansion and contraction of the plinths, and also make the ride smooth and comfortable for commuters.

Rectification works will include hacking the concrete plinths and repositioning the finger-joints before cementing them into place again.

Extended engineering hours will allow the hacking works to be done during the day, giving the concrete time to cure before it is safe for the light rail vehicles to run on the plinths again.

At the same time, there will also be enhanced preventive maintenance work done on signalling cables, while the power rail and power rail assembles will be replaced.

While these are ongoing, temporary sound barriers will be put up to reduce inconvenience to residents.

Information on the extended engineering hours will be put up on posters and display screens at stations.

There will also be announcements at the LRT platforms and alerts on SBS Transit's social media pages, while staff will be deployed on the ground to inform commuters on the affected dates.