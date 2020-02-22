SBS Transit COO to be acting CEO from March 1

SBS Transit has promoted its chief operating officer Cheng Siak Kian to acting chief executive.

Mr Cheng, 50, will assume his new position from March 1. He is no stranger to SBS Transit, having joined the bus and rail operator in September 2015.

The former brigadier-general and commander in the Republic of Singapore Air Force held operations and management roles in SBS Transit's bus division.

In December 2016, he was posted to Australia to helm the Australia New South Wales operations of SBS Transit's parent group, ComfortDelGro Corp.

He returned to SBS Transit in July last year to assume the post of chief operating officer to assist interim CEO Yang Ban Seng after the previous CEO Gan Juay Kiat had to step down suddenly.

Earlier this month, SBS Transit reported a profit of $81.3 million for last year, a 1.5 per cent rise over the previous year's $80.1 million.