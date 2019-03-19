Sats staff suspended over Changi Airport tarmac brawl

Ground-handling firm Sats is investigating a fight between two employees on the tarmac at Changi Airport. In a video that The Straits Times obtained, the two women are seen hitting each other. At least five other staff members can be seen trying to break up the fight in the 26-second clip. A Sats spokesman told The Straits Times yesterday: "We are conducting a thorough investigation of the incident. We have zero tolerance for any breach of conduct at the air-side. Staff in question will be dealt with in accordance with regulations." The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday and the two staff have been suspended. No flights were delayed as a result of the incident.