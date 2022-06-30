Singapore-Desaru ferry tickets go on sale on Thursday

SINGAPORE - The sale of tickets for Batam Fast's ferry service between Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal in Singapore and Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal in Johor began on Thursday (June 30) at noon.

A return ticket costs $118, while a one-way ticket costs $70.

The service will begin next Thursday (July 7), with the ferry leaving Singapore at 8.30am and leaving Desaru at 5.30pm. The trip each way takes about 40 minutes.

From July 7 to Oct 6, Batam Fast is offering a special price of $98 for a return ticket for bookings via its website and social media pages.

Previously, travellers could reach Desaru by taking a 30-minute ferry ride from Changi Ferry Terminal to Tanjung Belungkor Ferry Terminal in Kota Tinggi in Johor, followed by a 30- to 45-minute drive to Desaru.

But that ferry service has been suspended since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For now, the ferry operator will run one return trip from Thursdays to Sundays, but there are plans to increase the frequency.

Each passenger can hand-carry 10kg of luggage and check in 20kg of luggage for free. Excess baggage is charged at $1 per kg, and odd-sized items such as bicycles will be charged at $10 per item.

Ferry tickets can be booked at www.batamfast.com, www.desaruferries.com and www.desarucoast.com