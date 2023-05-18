S’pore studying govt mandate, incentives to drive demand, lower cost for green jet fuel: Iswaran

SINGAPORE - Rules mandating the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for flights departing from Singapore could be on the cards, as a blueprint that will set carbon emission reduction goals for the aviation sector here takes shape.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran said on Monday that the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) is studying whether to introduce policies such as SAF mandates and incentives as part of the Singapore Sustainable Air Hub Blueprint, which is due to be published in 2023.

These policies, which have been implemented in Europe and the United States, are aimed at providing more certainty about the long-term demand for SAF and improving the business case for it, Mr Iswaran added.

SAF, which is made from waste materials such as used cooking oil, animal fats and other residues, has been touted as the most promising near-term solution to reduce carbon emissions generated by the aviation sector, but it costs three to five times that of regular jet fuel.

Speaking at the inaugural Sustainable Aviation Fuels Investment Summit in Detroit, the minister warned against “feedstock nationalism”, referring to countries restricting the export of raw materials that are used to produce SAF to protect domestic industries.

This comes as countries around the world are developing their own SAF targets and plans to scale up its use.

He said: “If the flow of biomass is restricted by countries, the supply of SAF will be further constrained.”

Mr Iswaran joined the SAF summit as part of an official visit to the US.

The minister was in Detroit to attend the three-day 11th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Transportation Ministerial Meeting that began Monday.

There, he met his counterparts from various countries, including US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg and China’s vice-minister of transport Wang Gang.

At the SAF summit, Mr Iswaran highlighted developing supply chains and strengthening international and industry collaboration as key ways to scale up the adoption of green jet fuel.