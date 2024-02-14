S’pore’s largest single-site rooftop solar panel system to be installed at Changi Airport by 2025

SINGAPORE – Changi Airport is taking its decarbonisation efforts up a notch and it has started work on the installation of a large-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) system on the roofs of passenger terminals, as well as airfield and cargo buildings operated by Changi Airport Group (CAG).

When completed in early 2025, it will be Singapore’s largest rooftop solar PV system in a single location, airport operator CAG and global asset firm Keppel announced on Feb 14.

Another system will be installed at a 4ha area – the equivalent of nearly six football fields – within the airfield, away from spaces where aircraft operate.

This comes after an international panel of experts and business representatives in 2022 recommended that Changi Airport consider installing solar panels on open spaces within the airfield.

CAG said on Feb 14 that it has appointed Keppel to design, build, own and operate a solar PV system at Changi Airport for 25 years.

Once ready, the solar PV systems will have a combined generation capacity of 43 MW peak (MWp). Of this, 38MWp will be installed on rooftops, while the remaining 5 MWp of solar generation capacity will be from the system in the airfield.

CAG and Keppel noted that the new systems will generate enough solar energy to power more than 10,000 four-room HDB flats yearly.

They added that these systems would reduce CAG’s carbon emissions by about 10 per cent of its consumption in 2019, or about 20,000 tonnes, every year.

CAG and Keppel said the installation of solar PV systems in airports comes with unique challenges, compared with conventional installation at commercial, industrial or residential sites.

Before installation, simulation studies were done to ensure that the solar panels will be tilted optimally to maximise solar power yield, while not posing glare or glint effects to air traffic controllers and pilots operating in the vicinity of the airport, CAG said.

Glare or glint effects, which refers to the indirect reflection of light for short or long durations, could reduce air traffic controllers’ and pilots’ visibility of air traffic nearby and pose a danger to passengers’ safety.

CAG and Keppel also noted that installation and maintenance processes would need to comply with aviation safety and security requirements.

CAG declined to reveal the cost of the solar PV project, citing commercial sensitivities.

The completed systems will be integrated with Keppel’s operations nerve centre at Changi, which will provide real-time reporting of solar generation metrics and advanced fault detection, to ensure that operations run smoothly.

A smaller-scale 640kWp solar PV system will also be installed on the roof of the airport’s maintenance and storage centre in the airport compound, cutting the facility’s carbon emissions by around 50 per cent.

The Straits Times reported in September 2022 that Changi Airport has existing rooftop solar panels with a total capacity of 22MWp, or 4 per cent of its energy use before the Covid-19 pandemic.