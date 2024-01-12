S’pore port handled record 39.01 million shipping containers in 2023

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s port handled a record 39.01 million shipping containers, or twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), in 2023, eclipsing its previous record of 37.57 million TEUs in 2021, said Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat.

In 2022, the port handled 37.29 million TEUs.

In all, Singapore’s terminals handled 591.7 million tonnes of cargo in 2023, an increase from 578.2 million tonnes in 2022. But this is still lower than the 626.5 million tonnes of cargo that passed through Singapore in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Speaking at the Singapore Maritime Foundation New Year Conversations, a yearly maritime industry event, at the Pan Pacific Singapore hotel on Jan 12, Mr Chee also said Singapore’s port reached a record high in arriving ship traffic in 2023, recording 3.09 billion annual gross tons in vessel arrivals.

Annual vessel arrival tonnage – or the internal volume of all ships that arrive in a year, including their engine room and non-cargo spaces – is a common maritime industry measure of vessel traffic calling at a port.

In 2023, 51.82 million tonnes of bunker sales were registered, breaking the previous record of 50.64 million tonnes in 2017, according to figures released by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Jan 12.

Bunkering refers to the process of supplying fuels to ships.

As part of Singapore’s maritime decarbonisation efforts, bunker sales of biofuel blends increased to 520,000 tonnes in 2023. This is a more-than-threefold increase from the sales recorded in 2022 (140,000 tonnes), said MPA.

These blends combine biofuel produced from biomass, such as agricultural and industry biowaste, with conventional marine fuel.

MPA said total business spending by key maritime companies it oversees exceeded $4.8 billion in 2023, an increase from $4.3 billion in 2022.

In 2023, 25 maritime companies established or expanded their operations in Singapore.

The total tonnage of ships registered in Singapore in 2023 reached 99.6 million gross tons, up 4 per cent from 95.4 million gross tons in 2022, said MPA.

This means that the Singapore Registry of Ships remains one of the largest ship registries in the world, said MPA.

Mr Chee said the registry can expect to reach the milestone of 100 million gross tons in early 2024.

MPA said it is also studying the development of a system to track the activities of maritime drones in Singapore’s waters and ensure the safety of port users. No other details were available.