Singapore and Saudi airlines can now mount more flights between both countries

SINGAPORE - Airlines from Singapore and Saudi Arabia will be allowed to mount more flights between the two countries under an upgraded air services agreement that took effect on Feb 19.

Carriers from the two countries will also be able to operate more fifth-freedom flights without any restrictions on routing, capacity or aircraft type, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) in a statement on Feb 21.

Fifth-freedom traffic rights allow an airline to fly from its home country to another country and offload passengers and freight, before picking up passengers and cargo and proceeding to a third country.

This means a Saudi Arabia-based airline, for instance, can fly to a destination in South-east Asia with a stop in Singapore using these rights.

In response to queries, CAAS said the upgraded agreement allows airlines from both countries to exercise fifth-freedom traffic rights to fly between Singapore and Saudi Arabia via points anywhere in the world, or beyond either country to anywhere in the world.

Previously, the fifth-freedom traffic rights under the agreement could be exercised only via specific points, or beyond to specific points. The authority could not provide more details about how many more flights will be allowed with the upgrade.

CAAS said the air services agreement between Singapore and Saudi Arabia was first signed in 1990. This is the fifth time it has been upgraded.

On Feb 19, the authority also signed a non-binding agreement with the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia for the two government agencies to conduct regular exchanges and cooperate in areas such as infrastructure, safety, environmental protection and the adoption of technology.

CAAS said it and GACA will conduct expert visits to share experience and relevant scientific and technical information, and join hands to support training.

GACA president Abdulaziz Al-Duailej said this agreement reinforces Singapore’s position as a strategic aviation partner of Saudi Arabia.

CAAS director-general Han Kok Juan said the two agreements are significant in establishing collaboration between two major air hubs and a testament to the growing ties between Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

“There is much that we can learn from each other. Through this partnership, we hope to increase exchanges and discuss ways by which we can leverage our respective growth strategies to bring our two regions closer together,” Mr Han added.