Ryde to launch on-demand courier service RydeSend on Sept 3

SINGAPORE - Just three months after entering the ride-hailing space, local startup Ryde on Wednesday (Aug 15) announced a new peer-to-peer on-demand courier service.

With RydeSend, to be rolled out on Sept 3, users can send small items such as documents, parcels, gifts or flowers, which will be ferried by Ryde's pool of drivers to recipients.

RydeSend goes up against other on-demand courier apps, including Lalamove, GoGoVan and CarPal, which have been disrupting the traditional delivery market in Singapore in recent years.

Ryde chief executive and founder Terence Zou said during a press briefing that RydeSend will tap the existing pool of 60,000 drivers on its platform. Among them, 12,000 are RydeX private-hire drivers while the remaining are RydePool drivers, who do non-commercial carpooling.

"There is synergy as we are tapping the same supply," Mr Zou said, in explaining why the company was venturing into the courier service.

Packages that can be delivered by RydeSend's cars can be up to 70cm by 50cm by 50cm in dimension, and up to 20kg.

Charges will be based on Ryde's RydeX private-hire car fares but with an additional surcharge of $6. For example, it will cost $15.70 to send a package from One Raffles Quay to ION Orchard, during the off-peak hours.

Similar to RydeX, RydeSend's charges will also fluctuate based on demand and cost more during peak periods, Mr Zou said.

Mr Zou said unlike traditional delivery firms, RydeSend dispenses with paperwork and is app-based with cashless payment. Users are linked peer-to-peer with available drivers on the road who will pick up their packages and send them to recipients. Users can also track their deliveries "live", through the app.

From Sept 3, Mr Zou said Ryde will also sign up motorcycle riders for RydeSend, and he targets to have 20,000 of them on the platform by the fourth quarter of this year (2018).

Delivery charges will be 20 to 30 per cent cheaper compared to a car, but the items that can be carried will also have to be smaller.

Ryde was started in 2015 as a car-pooling matching service. On May 2, a RydeX private-hire car service was launched, following Uber's departure from Singapore in March (2018).

Other ride-hailing companies have also entered the scene, including Kardi, Filo, and the Mass Vehicle Ledger Foundation.