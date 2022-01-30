Royal Caribbean cancels cruise sailings on Jan 31, Feb 3 after Covid-19 outbreak

SINGAPORE - Cruise operator Royal Caribbean International has cancelled its next two cruises to nowhere after it detected Covid-19 cases among its crew.

This move will affect customers who have bought tickets to sail on the Quantum of the Seas ship on Monday (Jan 31) and Thursday (Feb 3).

It had first announced the cancellations in e-mails to affected customers on Sunday morning.

It said that a small number of crew had tested positive for Covid-19, and that it has triggered the cancellation of the cruises, in line with government regulations.

The operator then said in a media statement on Sunday afternoon that the cruises were cancelled "in an abundance of caution".

It said less than 0.6 per cent of its community on board the cruise had tested positive, without providing specific details of the number of people affected.

The cases, which are all fully vaccinated, were identified during routine weekly testing conducted by the operator. They are on board the cruise that had set sail last Thursday (Jan 27).

The operator said the positive cases were immediately isolated. Meanwhile, close contacts were quarantined and tested.

"Everyone is asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic," it said.

"As per safety protocols, the ship will also go through a deep cleaning and disinfection."

Quantum of the Seas will return to Singapore on Monday as planned.

Customers booked on the Monday and Thursday sailings will be offered compensation in the light of the cancellations.

Those scheduled to sail on Monday will receive a full refund plus a 100 per cent credit for future bookings. Meanwhile, those booked on the Thursday sailing will receive a full refund or a 125 per cent credit for future cruise bookings.

"We regret having to cancel our guests' long-awaited vacations and appreciate their loyalty and understanding," said Royal Caribbean International.