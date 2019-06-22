Roundabout in Whampoa Drive to get facelift to become more visible after public feedback: LTA

SINGAPORE - Drivers in the Whampoa area will soon be able to better spot a new roundabout in the area, with the structure receiving a facelift just one month after it was built.

The previously green central island of the roundabout would be painted in bright yellow, and reflective studs will be placed around it to make it more visible to motorists, among other changes.

Works have started and are expected to be completed end of this month. A lane will be partially closed to facilitate the enhancements.

The roundabout was installed in Whampoa Drive last month as part of the Silver Zone programme implemented in the area. Such zones are designed to lower vehicle speeds and make it safer for elderly pedestrians to cross the road.

According to Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao, the roundabout is believed to be the smallest in Singapore. The feature is designed in such a way that larger vehicles such as buses can mount part of the central island when necessary, thus giving them extra turning room.

In response to queries, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (June 21) the roundabout aimed to address prevailing traffic issues in that area, which included speeding and illegal u-turning by motorists.

LTA said: "We have observed motorists are generally able to navigate the roundabout safely.

"However, we have received suggestions from the public to enhance the roundabout's visibility, and will be undertaking a series of measures in this regard."

There are currently signs in place in both directions along Whampoa Drive to alert motorists as they approach the roundabout. Chevron road markings are painted around the central island to help drivers distinguish the roundabout from the road. There are also arrow markings within the roundabout to indicate the flow of traffic.

But as part of efforts to make it more visible, the LTA will paint the central island of the roundabout in bright yellow, and its perimeter with black and white markings. Reflective studs will be placed around the perimeter as an additional visual cue, particularly for motorists using the roundabout at night.

The authority will also put up a curve alignment marker sign, which features a black arrow on a reflective yellow background, within the central island to help further help guide motorists.

LTA also plans to erect reflective poles before a nearby taxi stand in front of Whampoa Makan Place, to help motorists better differentiate between a waiting taxi and a vehicle exiting the roundabout.

According to Wanbao, the taxi stand's location meant that vehicles would be blocked from leaving the roundabout whenever two or more taxis stop at the taxi stand. LTA said on Friday it would study if it is feasible to shift the taxi stand further away from the roundabout to help ease traffic flow.

It will also continue to study the traffic situation in the area after the enhancements.