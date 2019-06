SINGAPORE - A robot traffic cop has been spotted at Changi Airport.

In a video obtained by The Straits Times, an orange and black robot - about a metre tall - is seen with the words 'Traffic Enforcement in Progress' flashing.

It stops, points its camera at a car that is waiting at an unauthorised area and flashes the sign 'No Parking'.

The robot, which belongs to Certis which provides security services at Changi Airport, is currently on trial.