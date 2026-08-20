Straitstimes.com header logo

Robot in Little India MRT station can help commuters find their way, give travel information

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The robot, named Ollie, is undergoing trials at the station from Aug 31 to Sept 11. It will be making its rounds on weekdays from 10am to noon.

The robot, named Ollie, is undergoing trials at the station from Aug 31 to Sept 11. It will be making its rounds on weekdays from 10am to noon.

PHOTO: LTA/FACEBOOK

avatar-alt

Esther Loi

SINGAPORE – Commuters can soon get directions and travel information from a humanoid robot at the Little India MRT station on the Downtown Line.

The robot, named Olly, is undergoing trials at the station from Aug 31 to Sept 11. It will be making its rounds on weekdays from 10am to noon.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA), in a social media post on Aug 20, said the droid is part of efforts to explore how technologies powered by artificial intelligence can help support public transport operations.

LTA added that the robot will not be out and about on its own, and that a team of officers will be following closely behind at all times.

The robot – in a video clip accompanying the post – can be heard saying it can guide commuters, help them find their way around, and answer questions about the rail system and LTA.

LTA said the robot is now undergoing testing and mapping functions to familiarise itself with the station’s environment, and asked commuters for their patience and understanding.

In May, LTA deputy chief executive of infrastructure and development Yee Boon Cheow said humanoid robots could be helping out at train stations in 10 to 15 years.

Speaking at a Straits Times roundtable discussion, he added that humanoid robots can one day take on routine tasks like station patrols or answering simple commuter queries, thus freeing station staff to focus on higher-value work and customer service.

Yee said humanoids could also help with physically demanding tasks like heavy lifting, for instance, in a depot.

More on this topic
Home Team to develop space satellite, humanoid robots, more AI: Shanmugam
Who let the bots out? Robot dogs on the job in Singapore
See more on

LTA

MRT

Robots

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.