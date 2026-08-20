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Robot in Little India MRT station can help commuters find their way, give travel information

The robot, named Ollie, is undergoing trials at the station from Aug 31 to Sept 11. It will be making its rounds on weekdays from 10am to noon.

SINGAPORE – Commuters can soon get directions and travel information from a humanoid robot at the Little India MRT station on the Downtown Line.

The robot, named Olly, i s undergoing trials at the station from Aug 31 to Sept 11. It will be making its rounds on weekdays from 10am to noon.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA), in a social media post on Aug 20 , said the droid is part of efforts to explore how technologies powered by artificial intelligence can help support public transport operations .

LTA added that the robot will not be out and about on its own , and that a team of officers will be following closely behind at all times.

The robot – in a video clip accompanying the post – can be heard saying it can guide commuters, help them find their way around , and answer questions about the rail system and LTA.

LTA said the robot is now undergoing testing and mapping functions to familiarise itself with the station’s environment, and asked commuters for their patience and understanding.

I n May, LTA deputy chief executive of infrastructure and development Yee Boon Cheow said humanoid robots could be helping out at train stations in 10 to 15 years.

Speaking at a Straits Times roundtable discussion, he added that humanoid robots can one day take on routine tasks like station patrols or answering simple commuter queries, thus freeing station staff to focus on higher-value work and customer service.

Yee said humanoids could also help with physically demanding tasks like heavy lifting, for instance, in a depot.