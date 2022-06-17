Roads around Marina Bay closed on June 18 for NDP rehearsal

SINGAPORE - Several roads near Marina Bay will be closed for hours on Saturday (June 18) to facilitate a rehearsal of the upcoming National Day Parade at The Float @ Marina Bay.

Expect traffic delays on Raffles Avenue, Temasek Avenue, Bayfront Avenue, Raffles Boulevard and Republic Boulevard, the Singapore Police Force said in a media release on Wednesday.

People heading to these affected areas are strongly encouraged to use public transport, said the police.

Motorists should plan their route early and avoid these roads.

Those going to Suntec City and Marina Square from Raffles Avenue, Raffles Boulevard, and Bayfront Avenue should use alternative routes via Nicoll Highway or Ophir Road leading to Temasek Boulevard, the police added.

From 7.30am to noon on Saturday, three left lanes of Raffles Avenue in the direction of Stamford Road, between Bayfront Avenue and lamp post 19F, will be closed.

Between noon and 5pm, two left lanes of Raffles Avenue will be closed.

Many other roads/lanes will be closed between 7.30am to 5pm.

These are:

- Leftmost lane of Republic Avenue in the direction of Republic Boulevard (between lamp post 23 and Republic Boulevard)

- Republic Boulevard in the direction of Raffles Avenue (between lamp post 5 and Republic Avenue)

- Republic Boulevard in the direction of Raffles Avenue (between Republic Avenue and Raffles Avenue)

- Two right lanes of Raffles Boulevard (between lamp post 20F and Raffles Avenue)

- Raffles Avenue in the direction of Stamford Road (between Republic Boulevard and Bayfront Avenue)

- Two right lanes of Temasek Avenue in the direction of Bayfront Avenue (between lamp post 5 and Bayfront Avenue)

- Temasek Avenue in the direction of Temasek Boulevard (between Raffles Avenue and Raffles Boulevard)

- Bayfront Avenue (between lamp post 35F and Raffles Avenue)

- Slip road leading from Bayfront Avenue into Raffles Avenue.