Road closures, enhanced security measures in place for Marina Bay Singapore Countdown

SINGAPORE - Road closures and enhanced security measures will be in place to ensure the safety and security of the public during the 14th edition of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2019.

Police officers, auxiliary police officers and security officers will be deployed to manage crowds during the annual party on Dec 31.

Additionally, officers from the Special Operations Command, Protective Security Command, Public Transport Security Command and Emergency Response Teams will also be deployed alongside officers from the land divisions to conduct enhanced patrols during this period.

Security personnel may conduct checks on bags and personal items, the police said on Thursday (Dec 20). Further, members of the public are advised to be vigilant against molesters.

The authorities also reminded the public not to engage in activities that may compromise the safety of others, such as the flying of any unmanned aircraft, including drones, in the vicinity of the New Year countdown events.

Police officers and auxiliary police officers will be regulating the number of people entering The Promontory, One Fullerton/Merlion Park, Esplanade Park, Esplanade Waterfront Promenade, Marina Bay Sands Promenade and other areas within the vicinity of Marina Bay.

Certain exits of MRT stations around the Marina Bay area may be closed in the event of overcrowding, the police said.

The public is advised to follow the instructions of the marshals and police officers on duty.

In addition, pedestrians will not be allowed to congregate on the footways along the Esplanade Bridge and Bayfront Ave along Helix Bridge. The footway along Benjamin Sheares Bridge will be closed to pedestrians from 5pm on Dec 31 to 2am on Jan 1.

The following roads will also be closed to all vehicles during stipulated times:

Heavy traffic and delays are expected after the event has ended, and dispersal is likely to be slow due to large crowds, the authorities said.

Crowd control barricades and direction signs will be put up to facilitate safe and orderly dispersal.

Suspicious people and activities should be reported to the Internal Security Department on 1800-2626-473 or to the police (999 or SMS to 71999).

Information can also be provided to the authorities via the SGSecure App.

The police advised the public to remain vigilant against crime and and adopt the following crime prevention measures:

· Look after your belongings at all times;

· Be cautious when approached by strangers;

· Stay close to your friends or move around in groups;

· Avoid contact with unruly crowds; and

· Approach any police officer deployed or dial 999 for urgent assistance