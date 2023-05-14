Right-turn exit on PIE to be replaced with new left exit on May 28

SINGAPORE - From 5am on May 28, Singapore’s only right-turn expressway exit, located on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), will be replaced by a new left exit.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) gave the date of PIE Exit 26A’s relocation in a statement on Sunday after the move was twice delayed. Construction on the $32.7 million project began in February 2018.

With the new exit, motorists on the westbound PIE turning off towards Dunearn Road, Clementi Road and Upper Bukit Timah Road will be led to a downward ramp on the left, which links to the new Rifle Range underpass running underneath the expressway.

The 90m-long underpass will connect back to the existing slip road on the other side of the expressway leading to Jalan Anak Bukit.

LTA told The Straits Times that the move will help to improve traffic flow and safety on the PIE.

“We do not expect significant changes in commuting time,” said its spokesman.

Signs will be put up two weeks before the opening of the new exit to inform motorists of the upcoming change. Traffic marshals will also be deployed during peak hours on the first few days after opening.

In addition, LTA said it will engage residents in the area and publicise the relocation of the PIE exit on its website and social media channels.

After the opening of the new exit, the old Exit 26A will be removed. LTA will also realign the nearby Hua Guan Avenue, which was temporarily diverted to make room for construction, and progressively reinstate it to a two-way road with one lane in each direction. These works are expected to take another four to six months to finish.

The authorities previously said that the removal of the right-turn PIE exit was prompted by a regular review of the road network here, as well as feedback from road users.

Currently, when motorists want to turn off the PIE at Exit 26A, they have to keep to the right, which means goods vehicles that are supposed to stay on the left lane have to filter across several lanes.

Over time, heavier traffic on the PIE and more heavy vehicles plying the route have led to more vehicles weaving through traffic to make the right-turn exit, LTA noted. This has caused traffic slowdowns on the westbound PIE, it said. Moving Exit 26A to the left will alleviate this.