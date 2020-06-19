Ridership on public transport expected to rise further from today

Public transport ridership during the morning peak hours has doubled since the end of the circuit breaker on June 2, with more people returning to schools and workplaces.

Even so, this was only 37 per cent of the ridership before the coronavirus pandemic, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said yesterday.

"We expect public transport ridership to increase further as we enter phase two of reopening," it added.

More workplaces can open and social activities will resume under phase two. But the Ministry of Manpower has said that working from home should still be the default option during this phase.

The LTA said buses and trains will continue to run at the current frequencies, which are already optimised.

Existing precautionary measures, such as a stepped-up cleaning regime and the presence of transport ambassadors, will remain.

The LTA reminded commuters that they are still required to wear a mask when taking public transport.

"They should also refrain from talking on public transport, practise good personal hygiene and avoid taking public transport if unwell," an LTA spokesman said.

"Commuters are encouraged to scan the SafeEntry QR codes at MRT stations and bus interchanges, and download the TraceTogether app to support contact tracing efforts."

Toh Ting Wei