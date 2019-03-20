Rest of Lornie Highway to open on April 19

Lornie Highway will open fully on April 19 - after repeated delays - with the northbound stretch from Adam and Farrer roads towards Thomson accessible to motorists.

The southbound stretch towards Farrer Road opened last October.

Previously known as Bukit Brown Road, the project was announced in 2011 and initially slated for completion by mid-2016.

The new dual four-lane road is meant to cater for traffic growth arising from redevelopment of the Bukit Brown area, with traffic projected to increase by 20 per cent to 30 per cent by next year. It is also aimed at easing peak-hour congestion along Lornie Road and the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

Yesterday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) also announced other road changes in the area.

A new Sime underpass will open from 3am on Sunday, to connect motorists from the southbound Lornie Road to the southbound Lornie Highway and Kheam Hock Road.

With this direct link, the temporary road connection from Sime Road and the signalised junction along southbound Lornie Highway will be removed.

Two other underpasses will also open at 3am on April 19.

The Adam Underpass will allow motorists travelling east on the PIE to exit the expressway onto the northbound Lornie Highway towards the MacRitchie Viaduct.

The remaining segment of Sime Underpass will bring traffic from Kheam Hock Road to the northbound Lornie Road.

A new bus stop will be built on the new access road to Sime Road estate with the opening of the northbound Lornie Highway.

Five of the seven bus services currently plying Lornie Road will shift to the Lornie Highway once the bus stop is ready. These five services are 52, 74, 93, 852, 855.

Changes to the bus routes are expected by the third quarter of this year, LTA said.

Transport expert Gopinath Menon said the removal of the signalised junction on the southbound Lornie Highway will help improve the flow of traffic.

The senior research fellow with Nanyang Technological University said Lornie Road - and now Lornie Highway - is an important part of Singapore's outer ring road system, and critical to keeping traffic flowing smoothly outside the city.

In the future, residents living in Lornie Road will find it safer turning out of it, when there will be much less traffic on it, with the completion of Lornie Highway, he said.

Motorists like Ken Ong, 44, a businessman, hope that with Lornie Highway fully open, there will be a smoother journey and less stress-inducing traffic snarls.

Yesterday, the LTA also provided the opening dates of two new slip roads serving Punggol estate.

A new slip road from the westbound Tampines Expressway (TPE) to Halus Link towards Lorong Halus and Punggol Central will open to traffic at 3am on March 30.

This will provide motorists with an alternative route to Punggol Central, in addition to existing routes via Punggol Road and Punggol Way.

In addition, a new slip road on the eastbound TPE to Halus Link will open by June, and give motorists an alternative route to Punggol Central.