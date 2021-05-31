Rest areas in coffee shops for delivery riders to be removed to avoid misuse

Rest areas for delivery riders and private-hire car drivers that were set up about a week ago in two Punggol coffee shops will be removed to prevent misuse.

These areas could become places where people congregate, and bring about community risk, said Ms Sun Xueling, the MP for Punggol West, in a Facebook post yesterday.

"I have been there a few times myself and seen some congregation of general workers which we had to rectify," added Ms Sun, who is also Minister of State for Education as well as Social and Family Development.

The rest areas in the coffee shops at Block 308C Punggol Walk and Block 269A Punggol Field were set up about a week ago.

They were intended for use by delivery riders and private-hire car drivers to rest and have their meal, said Ms Sun in previous Facebook posts.

Yesterday, she said they can eat in open areas, such as void decks and parks, and she had personally observed some of them taking their breaks alone in such places.

"And (the places are) safe, airy, away from crowds," she said.

Ms Sun also said the "Pay It Forward" initiative will continue at the two coffee shops.

This initiative allows residents to pay for drinks which the riders and drivers can then redeem.

"There is also a box for us to express our good wishes to them and donate free masks for their use," said Ms Sun.