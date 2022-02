SINGAPORE - The train has plied the North East Line (NEL) since 2003 and, after a three-year pause for upgrading, it is back on track to serve commuters again from Monday (Feb 28).

It is the first of the 25 first-generation Alstom Metropolis trains that were earmarked for mid-life refurbishment in 2018, with work done at SBS Transit's (SBST) train depot in Sengkang.