Red, amber, green: New system tells MRT commuters which train cars are empty or crowded

SINGAPORE - MRT commuters will soon have a better sense of which cabins of an oncoming train are more crowded or are empty, and choose the appropriate platform doors to queue at.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday (May 14) announced the pilot of a new Passenger Load Information System, which will display the load levels in each train car through LCD screens at the platform.

The authority said this will help to channel more commuters to less crowded train cars for easier boarding and to maximise each train's capacity.

There will be three colour codes: Green indicates that the train car is not crowded and commuters have a high chance of getting a seat; amber means only standing space is available, with a low probability of seats; and red means there is limited standing space.

The system was rolled out at Downtown Line's Downtown station on Monday morning and will be extended to another five more stations, between Bugis and Chinatown, in the evening.

By next week, all 34 stations on the Downtown Line will have the system.

The trial of the system will last six months for it to be fine-tuned and for the LTA to get feedback through commuter surveys. A similar system is also employed in Tokyo, on the Yamanote Line.

Data from the Passenger Load Information System is derived from load sensors that are already on trains, and transmitted wirelessly at one-second intervals to the next train station.

When the train arrives at the platform, the system also updates the loading information as passengers alight and board.