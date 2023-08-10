COE prices hit new highs for big cars, Open category; premiums up across the board

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices rose across the board, setting records in the big car and Open categories in the latest tender exercise that closed on Thursday.

The COE premium for cars with engines larger than 1,600cc or more power than 130bhp, as well as electric vehicles (EVs) with a power output of more than 110 kilowatts, ended at $126,889 – nearly 4.9 per cent above the previous high of $121,000 recorded in June.

The premium for the Open category – which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, but ends up mostly for bigger cars – also reached a new high. The latest premium of $126,201 was 3.35 per cent higher than the $122,110 posted at the previous tender exercise, and nearly 1 per cent higher than the record of $125,000 from May.

The COE premium for smaller, less powerful cars and EVs ended 4.51 per cent higher at $99,499, up from $95,202 at the last tender exercise.

The commercial vehicle COE premium finished at $82,100, inching up by 0.12 per cent from $82,001 at the previous exercise.

The COE premium for motorcycles climbed 9.52 per cent to $11,501, from $10,501 posted three weeks ago.