Race to go green on S'pore's roads starts with clear rules and runway

Among the issues to be sorted out - a better definition of 'clean energy' vehicles and much improved infrastructure for charging electric vehicles and hybrids

Senior Transport Correspondent
The target of having 60,000 public chargers by 2030 has to be relooked. The HDB has to get on board, since most Singaporeans live in HDB flats. In condos, there must be enough residents who are serious about switching to electric vehicles. Only then will they be able to team up to convince management committees.ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
  • Published
    2 hours ago
American electric carmaker Tesla has returned to Singapore, posting prices which make equivalent petrol cars seem overpriced.

An inter-ministerial Singapore Green Plan 2030 launched last week has also raised proposals to further incentivise the adoption of electric cars - on top of tax breaks already in place.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 15, 2021, with the headline 'Race to go green on S'pore's roads starts with clear rules and runway'.
