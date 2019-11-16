Queueing to dispose of non-certified e-scooters

Long queues were seen outside Vista Point in Woodlands on Thursday evening, as e-scooter riders waited to dispose of their devices that do not meet safety regulations.

Under the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) early disposal scheme, owners of registered e-scooters that are not UL2272-certified will receive a $100 cash incentive if they dispose of their devices before Dec 31. They must do this at any of the close to 200 LTA-designated points, where trained e-waste recyclers will ensure the safe disposal of their personal mobility devices (PMDs), as well as the recycling of any reusable materials and components.

LTA said that as of Tuesday, it has received more than 14,000 applications from owners to dispose of their registered e-scooters.

The LTA's initiative is to help an estimated 80,000 PMD users meet the deadline to comply with the UL2272 standard by July 1 next year. The free disposal will continue until March 31 next year.

TEXT: CLEMENT YONG