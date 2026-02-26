Straitstimes.com header logo

Qantas to start first cabin crew base in S’pore from September, plans to have 650 crew in 5 years

Qantas said it aims to get 120 crew members on board within the first year.

Qantas said it aims to get 120 crew members for the Singapore base within the first year.

Aqil Hamzah

  • Qantas will launch a new cabin crew base in Singapore from September, aiming for 650 staff in five years to boost efficiency.
  • Jetstar Airways' Singapore base will close; Qantas expects to offer new roles to its 50 Singapore-based crew, with former Jetstar Asia staff also eligible to apply.
  • From Dec 7, Qantas will nearly double Airbus A380 use for Singapore-Sydney flights, increasing premium seats by 18% on 13 weekly services.

SINGAPORE - For the first time, Qantas will have a cabin crew base in Singapore, starting from September, with plans to eventually scale up to 650 crew members in five years’ time.

The

Australian national carrier

said it aims to get 120 crew members for the Singapore base within the first year. Some of them will be drawn from its Australian-headquartered low-cost subsidiary Jetstar Airways, which will close its Singapore base to “streamline its low-cost operating model”.

Singapore-based Qantas cabin crew will operate flights between Singapore and Australia, and be given competitive salaries, the airline told The Straits Times on Feb 26.

The roles will be for Singaporeans and Singapore permanent residents.

Qantas International chief executive Cam Wallace said the new Singapore cabin crew base will allow it to operate its growing international network more efficiently and respond faster to flight disruptions.

Singapore is Qantas’ largest international hub outside Australia and its third-largest overall, after Sydney and Melbourne.

Qantas said it expects to offer the roughly 50 Singapore-based cabin crew working for Jetstar Airways new roles with Qantas.

Former cabin crew with Jetstar Asia, which

ceased operations in July 2025

, will also be able to apply for roles in the new base, added the airline.

The move to establish a cabin crew base here comes as Qantas announced it will nearly double the use of its Airbus A380 double-deck superjumbo on services between Singapore and Sydney.

With 485 seats in total, the aircraft will be operated on 13 out of the 14 weekly flights between the two cities from Dec 7. The remaining weekly service will continue to be flown by the airline’s smaller wide-body Airbus A330 jet.

Aqil Hamzah is a transport journalist at The Straits Times. He is also interested in issues related to crime and technology.

