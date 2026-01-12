Punggol residents to trial driverless shuttle service from Jan 12

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Residents in the Punggol estate will be invited to trial a new driverless shuttle service from Jan 12, 2026, ahead of the public rollout expected within the next two to three months.

The 10km route connects Matilda Court and Punggol Clover with the polyclinic at Oasis Terraces via Punggol Plaza. This links the western and eastern part of the estate and is one of three autonomous vehicle (AV) routes that are under development. The AV shuttle services can cut travel times by up to 15 minutes per t r ip.

During this phase, the service is free of charge. It will operate on weekdays from 9.30am to 5pm, with shuttles arriving every 15 minutes. The participants will be invited by various channels, including through grassroot organisations.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that this is a crucial phase of the development to gather user feedback through a survey after the experience and allow operators to refine processes before the launch.

According to the LTA, the driverless shuttles have completed over 10,000km autonomously on the route without incident, and testing for the other two routes are ongoing.

On Jan 12, The Straits Times’s experience of the AV shuttle service started at Matilda Court at Sumang Lane.

The bright purple five-seater pulled up smartly at the designated pick-up point, which is shared with other vehicles, including private-hire cars. Colourful posters and signage at the location make the pick-up point easy to find.

A person – a safety operator – is seated behind the steering wheel, which is on the left side of the cabin, ready to intervene. A single motorised sliding door on the right side of the vehicle allows passengers to board and alight. Marshals are stationed at each pick-up and drop-off point to help passengers.

For the demonstration ride, passengers were not allowed to alight at the intermediate stops.

The cabin of the AV is similar to multipurpose vehicles used for ride-hailing services. There is space for five seated passengers. A screen in the cabin shows what the vehicle’s sensors are detecting, like cyclists and jaywalkers, as well as the distance from the next drop-off point.

During the 40-minute ride, from around 11am, and traffic was relatively light, the AV travelled at between 35kmh and 55kmh, mostly on the left lane and keeping up with other vehicles on the road.

The route has four stops. At Punggol Plaza, the AV has to perform a three-point turn to exit the building. At Oasis Terraces, it has to navigate across a relatively complex intersection before it can rejoin the main road.

When the AV encountered a slow-moving L-plate car on the left, it smoothly filtered to the faster lane to overtake the learner driver. Halfway through the experience, the AV stopped abruptly when it misjudged that the man standing by the road would dash across. The vehicle has been programmed to err on the side of caution.

Otherwise, the ride was uneventful and smooth, being no different from a vehicle driven by a human driver. The safety officer did not intervene at any point during the 10km journey.

The route is one of two operated by Grab in partnership with Chinese AV company, WeRide. Grab’s second route is 12km long and links the north and west part of Punggol.

Transport giant, ComfortDelGro, in partnership with another Chinese AV company, Pony.ai, operates the third route, which connects Punggol’s north and east.

The other routes have yet to reach the stage when residents will be invited to trial.

The LTA said that it is taking a phased deployment approach to ensure operations are safe and help the community get used to autonomous shuttles. Together with the operators, the LTA showed the AVs to residents over 12 sessions in December 2025.

Previously, the authorities have said that the first route will be open to the public by the second quarter of 2026.

Singapore is ramping up its efforts to make AV shuttle service a reality. Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow previously said that the move could ease public transport’s manpower challenge. The plan is to deploy between 100 and 150 self-driving vehicles by the end of 2026.