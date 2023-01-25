Pump prices fall to pre-GST hike levels

SINGAPORE – Petrol and diesel pump prices have slipped back down to levels seen before the latest goods and services tax (GST) increase on Jan 1 despite rising global oil prices.

The benchmark Brent crude last traded at US$86.56 a barrel, its highest since mid-November 2022. Oil prices are expected to be on an uptrend in 2023 because of higher demand from China, which has all but lifted its Covid-19 restrictions.

Ironically, China is also seen to be exporting more refined products, which could depress the wholesale prices of diesel and petrol in Singapore. According to market research firm S&P Global, the Chinese government has raised the export quota for its first batch of refined oil products for 2023 by 46 per cent.

According to Fuel Kaki – a pump price tracker set up by the Consumers Association of Singapore – Caltex, Shell and SPC lowered posted pump rates just before the Chinese New Year weekend, with cuts of between three cents and five cents a litre.

The adjustments have brought the prices of these brands more in line with pre-discount rates posted by the two other pump operators here – Esso and Sinopec.

Diesel is now $2.63 a litre at Sinopec and $2.64 elsewhere. For petrols, the 92-octane grade is now $2.65 a litre at Caltex, Esso and SPC – the only brands offering the grade. The popular 95-octane grade is $2.69 at SPC and $2.70 elsewhere.

The 98-octane fuel is $3.22 a litre at Shell and $3.17 elsewhere; and the so-called premium 98-octane grade is $3.39 at Caltex, $3.44 at Shell and $3.30 at Sinopec.

Price differences are greater after discounts. For 92-octane petrol, prices range from $2.17 a litre at Caltex (with OCBC 365 card) and Esso (DBS Esso card), to $2.28 at Esso (with Citibank Cash Back card and other OCBC cards). For the 95-octane grade, prices range from $2.12 at Sinopec (with OCBC cards) to $2.32 a litre at Esso and Shell (various cards).

For 98-octane fuel, discounted rates range from $2.49 at Sinopec (OCBC cards) to $2.77 at Shell (various cards).

Pump operators raised prices almost immediately after the GST rate was increased by 1 percentage point to 8 per cent on Jan 1. With the latest revision, pump prices are now back to their lowest since January 2022.