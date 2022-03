SINGAPORE - After a series of sharp rises in recent months, pump prices have generally softened even as all posted petrol rates remain above $3 a litre.

According to Fuel Kaki, a pump price tracker set up by the Consumers Association of Singapore, 92-octane petrol is now $3.05 at Caltex and Esso (11 cents lower than last week) and $3.04 at SPC (four cents higher).